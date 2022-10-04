Jacob Batalon has apologized for spreading "misinformation" about his future role in the Spider-Man franchise.

The 25-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , where he addressed rumors that his Spider-Man character, Ned Leeds, will become a villain in the films.

Batalon has played Ned, Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) schoolmate and best friend, in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) thus far.

"You know, I'd just like to say, I'm really sorry, everyone. I did this really stupid thing back in 2016 and mentioned it in an interview. And then I stupidly just continued with the story as if I knew what was going to happen," Batalon said. "And now everyone is talking about it. And I just -- I'm sorry for all the misinformation."

Some have speculated that Ned will become Hobgoblin, Venom or another villain in future sequels.

"A lot of people like the idea, and a lot of people are disgusted by the idea," Batalon said. "I'm very much ... I'll do whatever."

Batalon discussed the possibility of playing a villain in an interview with the Dark House podcast last week, saying he's "gravitated more towards really dark dramatic things as opposed to comedy" lately.

The actor also stars in the new Syfy series Reginald the Vampire.