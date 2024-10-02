British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall will star in the holiday comedy special Jack in Time for Christmas, which lands on Prime Video in December.

The story follows Whitehall as he races against the clock to return to Britain before Christmas, which is just four days away.

"Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue," an official description reads. "Jack is joined by Michael Buble, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies, who, together with Jack's unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter."

The announcement comes amid news that Jack and Michael Whitehall will headline Carnegie Hall during New York Comedy Festival.

That show will take place Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Jack joked about doing comedy with his dad.

"He can't like memorize a script, so it's completely unscripted," he said. "We have no idea what he might say. It's terrifying for me because at any moment I could get cancelled for something that he says."