'Jack Ryan' Season 4 to premiere on Prime Video in June
UPI News Service, 05/09/2023
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will return for a fourth and final season in June.
Amazon announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 4 of the political action thriller series will premiere June 30.
Jack Ryan is based on the character created by author Tom Clancy. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Season 4 will see Ryan take on "his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic."
"As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that would expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far worse reality -- the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization -- ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect," an official synopsis reads.
