Prime Video is previewing Season 3 of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson.

The series, which is inspired by books written by Lee Child, follows the adventures of Jack Reacher (Ritchson), who travels on his own after serving as a military cop.

"Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out," an official synopsis reads.

The preview shows Sonya Cassidy, who portrays DEA agent Susan Duffy, sitting opposite Reacher by a motel pool.

"Mr. Reacher, we're looking into the owner of a rug import business called Bizarre Bazaar," Duffy tells him.

"Let me guess," Reacher responds. "DEA thinks he's in business with bad people."

"You know him?" a nearby official asks Reacher, handing him a photo.

"I thought I killed him," Reacher responds. "Years ago."

Season 3 will see the return of Maria Sten, and introduce Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.

The first three episodes of Season 3 will premiere Feb. 20.

Season 4 has already been confirmed and is set to begin production this year.