South Korean singer Yuna is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Itzy, released a video for the solo song "Yet, But" on Tuesday.

The "Yet, But" video shows Yuna and her dog living and live-streaming in a pink-hued room on a space ship.

In the lyrics, Yuna shares an encouraging message about shining like a diamond throughout the highs and lows of life.

"Yet, But" appears on Itzy's forthcoming album, Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Itzy member Ryujin released a video for her solo song "Run Away" on Thursday, while Yeji previously released a video for her song "Crown on My Head."

Born to Be also features the solo song "Blossom" by Lia.

Itzy consists of Yuna, Ryujin, Yeji, Lia and Chaeryeong. The group made its debut in 2019.