South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Mr. Vampire" on Thursday.

The "Mr. Vampire" teaser shows the members of Itzy walking in a forest, lounging on a couch and setting a bouquet of flowers on fire.

"Mr. Vampire" appears on Itzy's forthcoming album, Born to Be. The group will release the album and the full "Mr. Vampire" music video Jan. 8.

Born to Be also features the songs "Born to Be," "Untouchable," "Dynamite" and "Escalator," along with the solo tracks "Crown on My Head" (Yeji), "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin), "Mine" (Chaeryeong) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

Itzy released music videos for "Yet, But," "Run Away" and "Crown On My Head" this month.

Born to Be will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021).