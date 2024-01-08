South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Born to Be and a music video for the song "Untouchable" on Monday.

The "Untouchable" video opens with the members of Itzy surrounded by futuristic soldiers holding riot shields. The video ends with the group blasting through the wall of soldiers in a big explosion.

Untouchable also features the songs "Born to Be," "Mr. Vampire," "Dynamite" and "Escalator," along with the solo tracks "Crown On My Head" (Yeji), "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin), "Mine" (Chaeryeong) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

Itzy previously released music videos for "Yet, But," "Run Away" and "Crown On My Head."

Untouchable marks Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021).

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.