South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Cake."

The "Cake" teaser shows the members of Itzy get outside on a sunny day. The group is seen spilling glitter and balloons from a truck in town and grooving to music on a walk.

Itzy released a first music video teaser Tuesday that shows the members wearing coordinating red and white outfits.

"Cake" appears on Itzy's forthcoming EP, Kill My Doubt. Itzy will release the album and the full music video for "Cake" on July 31.

Kill My Doubt also features the songs "Bet On Me," "None of My Business," "Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot."

The EP is the group's first since Cheshire, released in November 2022.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.