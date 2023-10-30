Neon announced a sequel to the horror hit It Follows on Monday. The distributor confirmed writer/director David Robert Mitchell was working on They Follow.

"It's everywhere," Neon tweeted. "The long awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell. Coming soon."

It Follows came out in 2015 after playing film festivals throughout 2014. The film premiered at Cannes.

It Follows is about a sexually transmitted curse. Maika Monroe plays a teenager who learns about the curse after sleeping with her boyfriend (Jake Weary).

He has passed along the curse, where spirits will continue following the person they are attached to indefinitely. There is no cure, but people can put distance between themselves and the spirit by passing the curse onto another target, via sex.

So the curse becomes a sexually transmitted disease, with creepy ghosts trailing behind the people who spread it.

Variety reports that Monroe is also returning, and Neon is launching international sales at the American Film Market next month.

RADIUS-TWC, an arm of The Weinstein Co., distributed It Follows in the United States. With TWC sold in bankruptcy after Harvey Weinstein's rape convictions, Neon can distribute the sequel.