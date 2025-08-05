Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ released a new preview Tuesday that shows the characters being recruited "to cross through the dead zone" and deal with the formidable creatures.

"The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet," an official synopsis reads. "It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species."

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj and Erika Alexander star.

Season 3 arrives on the streamer Aug. 22.