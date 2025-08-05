'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
UPI News Service, 08/05/2025
Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens.
Apple TV+ released a new preview Tuesday that shows the characters being recruited "to cross through the dead zone" and deal with the formidable creatures.
"The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet," an official synopsis reads. "It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species."
