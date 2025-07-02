Apple TV+ is previewing Season 3 of Invasion, its sci-fi series starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna.

The streamer released a trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres with a single episode Aug. 22.

In the preview released Wednesday, viewers hear a voice declare that "humanity's time is over."

The clip concludes with an apparent alien's clicking noise.

Invasion follows the aftermath of an alien invasion in different parts of the world, and Season 3 will see the characters meet one another as they "work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership," and hopefully save the human race, an official synopsis states.