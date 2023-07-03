Insecure is now available to stream on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy-drama series created by and starring Issa Rae was released on the streaming service Monday.

Insecure had a five-season run on HBO from 2016 to 2021. The show follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

Insecure launched on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO.

Deadline reported in June that the HBO series Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers also will be made available to stream on Netflix.

In addition, Variety said True Blood, which currently streams on Hulu, will stream on Netflix to subscribers outside of the United States.

The series will continue to stream on Max, HBO's streaming service.

Sources told TheWrap that the Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery deal closed late last week.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Warner Bros. Discovery previously partnered with Roku and Tubi in January to launch free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring Westworld, Raised by Wolves and other content.