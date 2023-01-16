Hawkeye and The Hurt Locker actor Jeremy Renner, who is recuperating from injuries he sustained in a New Year's Day snowplowing accident, posted a message from his hospital bed on Monday.

"Missing my happy place," the 52-year-old actor captioned a photo of a cabin surrounded by snow.

During the weekend, he also shared reminders to watch Sunday's Season 2 premiere of his crime drama, Mayor of Kingstown.

"Spotted around town today !!! Excited to share this next season!!! @paramountplus," Renner wrote alongside several posters advertising the show around Los Angeles and New York.

Renner underwent surgery earlier this month to treat blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries sustained when a 14,000-pound snowplow rolled over him after he helped a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow near his home in a remote area of Nevada.

The actor's other credits include Wind River, American Hustle and The Town.