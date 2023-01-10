Conservative political commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway has died at the age of 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardaway and her sister Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson were known professionally as the duo Diamond and Silk when they expressed their views on Fox News and Newsmax, social media, and at campaign rallies to support former President Donald Trump

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family! Memorial Ceremony TBA," the Diamond and Silk Twitter feed said Monday.

No cause of death has been disclosed yet.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans," Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

"Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"