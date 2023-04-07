Lucasfilm is giving a glimpse of the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The studio shared a trailer for the action adventure film Friday during Disney's Star Wars Celebration.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows professor and archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) on a final adventure to secure the Dial of Destiny, a powerful and mysterious object that "could change the course of history."

The trailer shows Indy (Ford) search for the dial alongside his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and take on former Nazi Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

The film is set in 1969 amid the Space Race. It features scenes featuring a digitally de-aged Ford as a younger Indy.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold, and directed by Mangold. The film is expected to be the final installment of the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film opens in theaters June 30.