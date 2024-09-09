Netflix will release a new comedy special from Ali Wong that tackles subjects like dating and divorce.

Ali Wong : Single Lady, which premieres Oct. 8, was filmed during her Los Angeles residency at The Wiltern.

"After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the joys of post-divorce life and how the media juiced up her dating roster," an official log line reads.

Wong, who has released three prior Netflix specials, also stars in the series BEEF and the film Always Be My Maybe. She voices animated characters in Ask the StoryBots, Ada Twist, Scientist and Big Mouth.

She is also Single Lady's director and one of the executive producers.