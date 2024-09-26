Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Shrinking Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Shrinking is a comedy-drama created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist, widower and father who begins intervening in his patients' lives.

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he makes huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley also star.

In the trailer, Jimmy (Segel) encourages his colleague and fellow therapist Paul (Ford) to push his boundaries and work with him "like Batman and Robin."

Shrinking Season 2 will premiere Oct. 16 on Apple TV+.