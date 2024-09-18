In Academy Award-winning writer/director Bong Joon Ho's follow up to Parasite, Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson is an "Expendable," meaning he dies many times and in many ways.

"Nothing was working out, and I wanted to get off Earth," Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) said in the Warner Bros. Pictures trailer released Wednesday.

That sentiment propelled him to apply for a job that promised adventure and imminent death.

"Once you die, we'll print a new version of your body," a woman tells Mickey in the teaser. "Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward. "

Mickey says that dying hasn't gotten any easier, even after 17 times.

The seemingly endless cycle is interrupted, however, when Mickey discovers one of his bodies did not die.

"In the case of Multiples, we exterminate every individual," says Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) in the trailer.

In addition to Pattinson and Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Toni Collette also star.

Mickey 17 will play in theaters on Jan. 31.