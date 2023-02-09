The Wire made Idris Elba a star statewide as a conflicted drug dealer, but British audiences know him best as detective John Luther. The BBC show Luther ran for five seasons from 2010 - 2019 with Elba starring as the Detective Chief Inspector for the Serious and Serial Unit.

A new Netflix film Luther the Fallen Sun extends the character as Elba is now a disgraced detective and in jail based on what took place in Luther's fifth season.

"He's done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he's ended up in jail," Elba told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life."

In the trailer, returning character DSU Martin Schenk (played by Dermot Crowley) finds out that Luther has escaped jail, something that doesn't seem to surprise him. Two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo plays DCI Odette Raine who tries to get Luther to turn himself in.

But he's insistent that his mission to track a malevolent tech billionaire who is using his superior technological reach to commit murder, is more important.

Written by Luther's creator Neil Cross , the movie introduces Andy Serkis as David Robey, the villain to Luther's complicated anti-hero. In the trailer, the two spar as Luther stays on his trail while various kinds of mayhem is shown - from fires to police chases to fight scenes - accompanied by spooky, atmospheric mood music.

"Something's coming," Luther tells Raine, who regardless informs him that he'll be shot down by a tactical team for going rogue if they can find him.

Filmmakers say that the movie's standalone storyline can be enjoyed even if you haven't previously seen the series. But it may inspire viewers who haven't watched to do so.

"The story in some ways continues - if you binge the series from season 1 to the film, the story is continuous," director Jamie Payne told EW. "But because the film has got such a larger platform, we thought it was important that if someone was watching the film for the first time that it had its own story. So you could watch the film and go back and then binge the series. It was important to all of us that the audience could find a way into the series, and to the lore."

Luther: The Fallen Sun comes to theaters on Feb. 24, premiering March 10 on Netflix.