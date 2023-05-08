Prime Video has been releasing a lot of content this year. The latest, I'm a Virgo may be their most provocative yet. Starring Emmy winning-actor Jharrel Jerome, the series sees his character, Cootie, coming of age in the Bay Area as a 13-foot-tall man.

Writer/director Boots Riley who started out his entertainment career as a member of the Bay Area rap group The Coup, turned to film making the critically acclaimed movie Sorry to Bother You, starring LaKeith Stanfield.

Jerome won an Emmy for his portrayal of Exonerated Five member Khorey Wise, who served 12 years in prison in the Central Park jogger case for a crime he was proven not to have committed.

I'm a Virgo will release all seven episodes on Prime Video on June 23, the streamer announced Monday, along with a sneak peek of the series.

"It's an absurdist, fantastical ride with a 13-foot-tall Black man who lives in Oakland, California," Riley told Collider before the series premiered at South X Southwest in February. "It's called I'm a Virgo. That's what's important to him about himself. You see a giant Black man walking down the street, to a lot of people, that's not important to them, the fact that he's a Virgo, but that's what's important to him. Jharrel Jerome does an amazing job, and people are going to be looking at him with different eyes after this one."