iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees
UPI News Service, 12/15/2022
iHeartMedia has announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards.
The awards show will take place March 14, 2023, and stream at 9 p.m. EST on iHeartRadio's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, along with the iHeartRadio app and select iHeartMedia radio stations.
The iHeartPodcast Awards honor the best in podcasting and celebrate innovative talent and content creators in the industry.
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Fly On the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Las Culturistas, Love and Noraebang, Maintenance Phase, Morbid, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Scam Goddess and Smartless are nominated for Podcast of the Year.
The iHeartPodcast Awards will present 28 other awards, including Icon Awards to journalist, editor and podcast host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab podcast host Dr. Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls host Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers.
"We continue to see tremendous growth in the podcast industry, as this medium explodes with new creators and brand interest alike," iHeartMedia's Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said. "To celebrate the most noteworthy, innovative storytellers in podcasting, we are proud to host the signature event to honor this creativity and empower new and emerging voices around the world."
The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards nominees include:
Podcast of the Year
