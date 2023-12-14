'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
UPI News Service, 12/14/2023
Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film IF.
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds.
IF is a live-action and animated fantasy comedy written and directed by John Krasinski.
The film follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) "who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends -- and what she does with that superpower -- as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."
