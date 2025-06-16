Idea of You, Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George actor Nicholas Galitzine says filming on Masters of the Universe is finished."Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man," Galitzine, 30, wrote on Instagram Sunday."It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."Travis Knight -- whose credits include Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee -- is directing the live-action movie about sword-carrying superheroes for Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios.Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Alison Brie co-star.Mattel's Masters of the Universe action figures toy line was first introduced in 1982.The characters have since appeared in animated TV shows and movies, a live-action film, comic books and video games.