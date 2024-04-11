Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice will make her acting debut in a new film from Spike Lee.

Variety reported Wednesday that Ice Spice, 24, will appear in High and Low, Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ice Spice will have a cameo role and has started shooting for the film.

The rapper joins previously announced stars Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera. Lee and Washington have collaborated on four other films, most recently the 2006 thriller Inside Man.

The High and Low remake hails from Apple Original Films and A24.

Ice Spice is known for such singles as "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and " Princess Diana ," and was featured on the Taylor Swift song "Karma" in 2023.

She was nominated for four awards at this year's Grammys, including Best New Artist.