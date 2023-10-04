'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
UPI News Service, 10/04/2023
The iCarly revival series won't be getting a Season 4.
Paramount+ confirmed Wednesday that it has canceled the show after three seasons.
"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season at Paramount+," a rep for the streaming service said in a statement. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."
Lacy Mosley, who played Harper on the series, responded to a fan post about the show Wednesday, writing, "It's canceled babes."
