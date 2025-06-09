I Kissed a Girl will return for a second season on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

BBC announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the LGBTQ+ dating reality series for Season 2. The season is the second for I Kissed a Girl and the fourth in the I Kissed franchise.

I Kissed a Girl features 10 women who are paired up and kiss during their first meeting. The couples then get to know each other and see if they want to pursue a relationship.

Singer Dannii Minogue will return to host Season 2, with comedian Charley Marlowe to also return as narrator.

"I Kissed a Girl was full of heart and groundbreaking for female representation on TV. The fans loved the fun, the passion and the drama. I can't wait for the return of the girls -- let's see what the heat of the Italian sun does for kisses and connections. It is sure to get sparks flying. I am ready to be cupid once again -- get ready for the Masseria Mania!" Minogue said in a statement.

"I am beyond excited for the return of I Kissed a Girl and I can't wait to get back in that voice booth and narrate the masseria magic. The girls are returning to Italy to find love! And mumma Minogue back as cupid... What's not to love?" Marlowe added.

Casting for Season 2 is now open.