The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Trolls Band Together with $30.6 million, followed by The Marvels at No. 3 with $10.2 million, Thanksgiving at No. 4 with $10.2 million and Five Nights at Freddy's at No. 5 with $3.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Holdovers at No. 6 with $2.7 million, Next Goal Wins at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Priscilla at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Killers of the Flower Moon at No. 10 with $1.9 million.