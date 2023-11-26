The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $28.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Napolean with $20.4 million, followed by Wish at No. 3 with $19.5 million, Trolls Band Together at No. 4 with $17.5 million and Thanksgiving at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Marvels at No. 6 with $6.4 million, The Holdovers at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at No. 8 with $2.3 million, Five Nights at Freddy's at No. 9 with $1.8 million and Saltburn at No. 10 with $1.7 million.