Hulu has announced it ordered 20 more episodes of its reality TV show, The Kardashians.

"You can never have enough. more seasons of #TheKardashians are coming soon," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the series will kick off its third season on Hulu May 25.

New episodes will air Thursdays after that.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires," a synopsis said.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."