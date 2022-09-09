"We can't thank you enough for supporting the show over the years," Minghella tells fans.
"Much love to you all," Dowd adds.
News of the renewal comes ahead of Season 5, which will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 14.
Season 5 will see June (Moss) face consequences for killing Commander Waterfold while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. Meanwhile, the widowed Serena (Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada.
The Handmaid's Tale is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. The series is created by Bruce Miller and follows the lives of several women in a dystopian society.
