Hugh Laurie is joining the forthcoming comedy series Dig, which is also reuniting Amy Poehler with Parks and Recreation executive producer Mike Schur.

Deadline and Variety reported Thursday that Laurie will play the male lead opposite Poehler in the Peacock series.

Dig follows four women working at an archaeological site in Greece who find "a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history," bringing them to "the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

Poehler, who also executive produces, stars as one of the four women, while Laurie is set to play Neville, a professor who acts as a mentor to those involved in the dig.

The series, which has yet to begin production, is adapted from the Kate Myers bestselling novel Excavation. Myers will serve as co-executive producer, along with Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky, David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arena and Jordan Grief for Piper Kite. J.J. Philbin is also executive producer and will write.