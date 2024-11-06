Hoyeon and Theo James will star in The Hole, inspired by the Hye-young Pyun novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

James will stars as Owen, a professor recovering from a deadly crash in South Korea. Hoyeon will portrays Sandy, his wife who died in the wreck.

The movie show's Owen's healing process as his mother-in-law discovers the couple's secrets.

Hoyeon starred in Squid Games and Disclaimer, while James is known for his roles in Season 2 of The White Lotus and The Divergent films.

Filming will be split between locations in the U.S. and South Korea.