Ring in 2025 from the comfort of your couch. Whether you're looking for comedy, music, or a walk down memory lane, this selection of New Year's Eve specials has got you covered.

Read on to see where you can catch performances from your favorite stars.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' -- ABC

Ryan Seacrest will host the 54th New Year's Rockin' Eve, marking 20 years since he's taken over the popular special. He will b joined by actress and singer Rita Ora. Dayanara Torres will join as co-host from Puerto Rico. Carrie Underwood is set to perform just before the ball drops at midnight.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning American Idol by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year's Eve in Times Square," Underwood said.

The special begins at 8 p.m. EST. Hulu will stream New Year's Rockin' Eve Jan. 1.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will reunite for their eighth special in Times Square. The program will blend comedy and music, a press release states, and will incorporate celebrations as they unfold across the globe. Viewers will get a glimpse of how Sydney, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tashkent, Dubai, Athens, Paris, Luanda, Nairobi, Madrid, London and Rio de Janeiro are commemorating 2025.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton, Patti LaBelle, Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe and Adam Devine are slated to appear.

In the U.S., CNN will have reporters in Key West, Fla., Prescott, Ariz., and the Bahamas' Paradise Island.

New Year's Eve Live begins at 8 p.m. EST.

CBS Presents 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' -- CBS, Paramount+

Keith Urban and Rachel Smith will host Nashville's Big Bash.

"Tired of waiting for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve?" a preview states. "Why not drop a note instead?"

The special stars Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kane Brown, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert.

Cody Alan, Caylee Hammack, Parker McCollum, Big and Rich, Tyler Hubbard, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, Riley Green, Eric Church, Leanne Morgan, Zach Top and Bert Kreischer will also appear in the program.

Nashville's Big Bash premieres at 8 p.m. EST.

'A Toast to 2024!' -- NBC, Peacock

Hoda Kotb will join Jenna Bush Hager for the last New Year's Eve special before her Jan. 10 departure. Kotb announced that she would be leaving Today in September. Kotb and Hager will take a look back at 2024, reminiscing about big stories.

"Featuring appearances from several stars while looking back on everything 2024 had to offer, A Toast to 2024! will air live on NBC," a synopsis reads.

A preview for the event features Snoop Dogg and Martha discussing "Snoop on the Stoop" and "Martha on the Mantel," in a humorous nod to the ever-popular "Elf on the Shelf."

"Yes, my homegirl Martha, she came through, you know," Snoop Dogg says, unboxing the pink and green doll. "So she came with Martha on a Mantel, for grandma and them that don't want Snoop on a Stoop, you know, you can put Martha on a Mantel."

"But if you want them both, you can sit them side by side, because you know we go well together," he added.

A Toast to 2024! begins at 9 p.m. EST. The special is two hours long.