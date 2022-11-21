Netflix is giving a glimpse of How to Ruin Christmas Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season, titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, on Monday.

How to Ruin Christmas is a South African comedy series following two families, the Sellos and the wealthy Twalas.

Season 3 sees Beauty Sello (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu Twala (Sandile Mahlangu) prepare to welcome their first child.

Busi Lurayi, Yonda Thomas, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Clementine Mosimane and Motlatsi Mafatshe also star.

How to Ruin Christmas premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Season 1, The Wedding, centered on Beauty and Sbu's wedding, while Season 2, The Funeral, centered on the funeral for Gogo Twala (Nandi Nyembe).

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower premieres Dec. 9 on Netflix.