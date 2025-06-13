Tristen Epps-Long has been crowned the winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 22, beating out fellow finalists Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang for the honor Thursday night.

"I wanted to come on Top Chef to showcase Afro-Caribbean food and prove that it deserves a place in fine dining," said the owner of Epps & Flows Culinary in Houston.

"I didn't do this for myself, nor did I get here on my own. I had a lot of support and people who believed in me that gave me the strength to not quit and keep pushing to the end of this incredible Top Chef journey," he added. "Now, I just hope to be that same support, step or channel for someone else because that's what others were for me."

Epps-Long was awarded a $250,000 cash prize, as well as a $125,000 flight credit for Delta Air Lines, a feature story in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

He is also set to be a presenter at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago on Monday.