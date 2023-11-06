House is coming to Hulu.

Hulu said in a press release Monday that all eight seasons of the medical drama series will start streaming Tuesday.

House aired on Fox from 2004 to 2012. Hugh Laurie starred as Dr. Gregory House, a brilliant but unconventional doctor at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey.

The cast also included Jesse Spencer, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Olivia Wilde, Peter Jacobson, Kal Penn, Amber Tamblyn, Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi.

"Dr. Gregory House (Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn't even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect," an official synopsis reads.

House is also available to stream on Prime Video.

The series is created by David Shore and won five Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.