Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalized for about three weeks due to an undisclosed medical condition, is thanking his fans for support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxx, 55, posted on Instagram Wednesday: "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed!!!"

The message, which has already gotten more than 500,000 "likes," included praying hands, as well as heart and fox emojis.

Jeremy Renner, who has been going through his own health battles as he recovers from a January snowplowing mishap, commented on Foxx's post, "Sending you love and strength."

Action movie star Vin Diesel left a praying hands emoji.

"You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it," wrote actor Ansel Elgort

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon will fill in for Foxx for Season 6 of the Fox game show, Beat Shazam, while Foxx recovers.

In his Instagram Stories, Foxx shared a post about the show and said: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Foxx has hosted and executive produced the series since its premiere in 2017.

Foxx's daughter Corinne announced on April 12 that the actor had suffered a "medical complication" and his friend Martin Lawrence said later in the month that he is "doing better."