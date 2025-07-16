'Hoppers' trailer introduces new Pixar sci-fi film
UPI News Service, 07/16/2025
Pixar is teasing the animated sci-fi film Hoppers, which arrives in theaters March 6.
The trailer released Wednesday introduces viewers to Mabel, (May December's Piper Curda) who learns about a strange new technology "like Avatar" that allows her to transfer her consciousness into an animal robot.
Her conversations with other creatures shows "mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined," according to an official synopsis.
