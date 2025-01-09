CBS has postponed the premiere of the Hollywood Squares reboot, while Apple TV+ has canceled the red carpet premiere for Severance Season 2 as catastrophic wildfires rage on in the Los Angeles area.

In a press release issued Thursday, CBS said Hollywood Squares, a game show reboot hosted by Nate Burleson and Drew Barrymore , would instead debut next Thursday.

Airing the lighthearted game show as planned was seen "as tonally inappropriate" considering the fires and their destruction, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Severance, meanwhile, was set to have a red carpet event Monday ahead of its Season 2 debut Jan. 17.

"As devastating wildfires continue to impact the Los Angeles area, and with safety as our first and foremost priority, we have made the decision to cancel Monday's Severance season two premiere event," officials said, per Deadline. "Apple is donating to support the relief efforts on the ground and our thoughts and heartfelt support remain with everyone who has been affected by these tragic fires."

As of Thursday, the wildfires had claimed some 27,000 acres, and five lives, forcing over 80,000 residents to evacuate.

Other Hollywood productions, including S.W.A.T. and Spider-Noir, paused production Thursday due to the fires. Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Hacks, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and After Midnight had halted production Wednesday.

In addition, the Critics Choice Association has rescheduled its awards ceremony for Jan. 26.