'Holdovers,' 'Spider-Man' are early winners at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony
UPI News Service, 01/14/2024
The Holdovers co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa picked up the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.
ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Downey Jr. scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.
On the TV side, Billy Crudup won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, Elizabeth Debicki won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown, Maria Bello won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Beef and Jonathan Bailey won for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fellow Travelers.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear.
Barbie goes into the competition with a leading 18 nominations. Oppenheimer and Poor Things follow with 13 nods apiece, while Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 12 and The Morning Show is nominated for six.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.