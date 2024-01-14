The Holdovers co-stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa picked up the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Robert Downey Jr. scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.

On the TV side, Billy Crudup won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, Elizabeth Debicki won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown, Maria Bello won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Beef and Jonathan Bailey won for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fellow Travelers.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the event, which is airing on The CW.

Barbie goes into the competition with a leading 18 nominations. Oppenheimer and Poor Things follow with 13 nods apiece, while Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 12 and The Morning Show is nominated for six.