Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank showed off her baby bump on the Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 48-year-old actress, who is 27 weeks pregnant with twins, smiled and posed for cameras as she cradled her belly.

"I love it," Swank said of pregnancy on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"I feel like women are superheroes. What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"

These will be the two-time Oscar-winner's first children with her husband, Philip Schneider.

The couple began dating in 2016 and married in August 2018.

Swank is best known for her performances in Iron Jawed Angels, Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby.

She was a presenter at the Golden Globes, which honors excellence in film and television.