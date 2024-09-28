Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has joined the cast of the TV thriller, Yellowjackets.

No details have been released regarding the character she will play.

The show is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada.

It follows a group of teen-age soccer players who survived a horrific plane crash in a remote area and the dysfunctional adult lives they are trying to lead 25 years later.

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nelisse, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Swank won her Oscars for her performances in Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry.

She recently starred in the short-lived newspaper drama, Alaska Daily.