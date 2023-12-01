Hilary Farr is leaving Love It or List It.

The HGTV personality announced her exit from the home renovation series Friday after 19 seasons.

Love It or List It premiered in 2008 and has inspired several spinoffs. The show follows Farr, an interior designer, and David Visentin, a realtor, as they help homeowners decide to either "love" their current home with a redesign or "list" and move on to a new house.

"I've given it so many years of my life," Farr said of the show in a statement to People. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."

Farr said she made her decision almost a year ago after she finished filming the most recent season.

The designer and television personality confirmed her exit in a statement to E! News.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years," Farr said. "I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever."

"Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one," she added.

HGTV will air a Love It or List It marathon Friday beginning at 12 p.m.

Farr also hosts her own series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, which returned for a second season in September.