Disney+ is teasing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4.

The streaming service released a music video Tuesday for the musical number "High School Reunion."

The "High School Reunion" video features original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh, along with The Musical: The Series stars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato.

The song was written by Mitch Allan, Chantry Johnson and Michelle Zarlenga for The Musical: The Series Season 4.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a TV reboot of the High School Musical films. The series follows a new group of theater-loving students at East High School.

Season 4 will see Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel and Stroh return to East High to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion. Disney+ released a trailer for the season earlier this month.

Wylie and Sato star with Joshua Bassett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for a fourth and final season Aug. 9 on Disney+. The soundtrack for Season 4 will feature 28 songs and debut Aug. 10.