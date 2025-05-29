Fleming-related items in the auction include the author's PAN Award, a 1958 copy of Diamonds Are Forever and a signed first edition of On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
A poster for the 1962 film "Dr. No" is among the James Bond memorabilia items set to hit the auction block June 13. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions
Other items include an Aston Martin promotional British Double Crown from 1965's Thunderball, a rocket prop from 1987's The Living Daylights, a cast-signed international one-sheet from 1979's Moonraker and a clapperboard used in the production of 2002's Die Another Day.
"With the franchise entering a new era, there's never been a more exciting time to revisit Bond's legacy," said Alastair McCrea, Heritage's London-based director of entertainment. "These items aren't just memorabilia -- they're milestones in one of cinema's most enduring sagas."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.