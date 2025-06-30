Netflix is previewing Old Guard 2 with a new clip starring Henry Golding.

In the teaser, released Monday, Tuah (Golding) joins Nile (Kiki Layne) and Booker ( Matthias Schoenaerts ) for combat practice.

The trio practices fighting amongst themselves until Booker gets hurt.

Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia and Uma Thurman as Discord.

Cast members also include Marwan Kenzar, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo and Luca Marinelli.

The film arrives on the streamer Wednesday.

Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) could also play the new James Bond, although the role hasn't yet been confirmed.

He discussed the possibility with People, calling the pressure of the role "every actor's kind of nightmare."