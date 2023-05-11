Starz announced the premiere date for Season 2 of its wrestling drama, Heels. Season 2 premieres July 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heels stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers who perform in a local Georgia professional wrestling league. Starz also released first look photos from the new season.

One photo shows Ace (Ludwig) confront Jack (Amell), who has been calling the shots on the character storylines in the Duffy Wrestling League. The announcement reveals Jack is making a deal with a streaming service.

Another photo shows Crystal (Kelli Berglund) in the ring. Crystal's desire to join the action rather than stand on the sidelines was a plot point of Season 1. A photo shows Heels showrunner Mike O'Malley as the character Gully, owner of a rival league for which Ace leaves Duffy.

Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra and Emmy Raver-Lampman also star.

Heels premiered on Aug. 15, 2021 making it nearly two years between seasons. Starz renewed the series back in November 2021.