The Heartstopper movie has officially finished filming, Netflix announced Monday.

The feature film Heartstopper: Forever will conclude the LGBTQ+ teen romance series, which premiered in 2022.

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, who created the series and wrote the movie script.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke portray "inseparable" high school sweethearts Nick and Charlie, respectively.

The film will see the couple face their "biggest challenge yet" as they get ready for a long distance relationship when Nick attends university, an official synopsis states.

Heartstopper: Forever will release on Netflix in 2026.

A specific release date, and additional casting information, has not yet been announced.