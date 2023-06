Netflix is teasing the new film Heart of Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the spy action thriller Friday featuring Gal Gadot

The poster features a close-up image of Gadot as her character Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent.

"Get ready for a jaw dropping thrill ride starring Gal Gadot," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix will share more information about the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday in SiŁo Paulo.

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. The film is inspired by the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises.

Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also star.

Netflix released a first look teaser for the movie in September 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic," Gadot says in the clip. "It's a super grounded, raw action thriller."

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.