HBO Max is officially the name of the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service again as of Wednesday. The service issued a press release and sent an e-mail to subscribers confirming the change.

HBO Max launched in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, every Warner Bros. theatrical movie also streamed on HBO Max.

When Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced a merge between HBO Max and Discovery+. Zaslav named that service Max.

The company announced in May the name would revert back to HBO Max over the summer.

HBO Max is still the home to Warner Bros.-produced series Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and streams HBO series like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. The streaming service also streams exclusive titles like Hacks, And Just Like That... and Peacemaker.

Other exclusive programming includes Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia originals. The catalog of movies available to stream includes hubs for Warner Bros.' Harry Potter, Final Destination, Superman films and more.